Having Winona Ryder’s stamp of approval is one thing, but to be adored by her is another.

The queen of fantasy horror has opened up in an interview about starring alongside Jenna Ortega in the upcoming ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, the sequel to the 1988 cult classic.

She gushed over Ortega, “She’s just such an incredible person to work with and to know, and to know her is to love her.”

Ryder spoke about creating the sequel, describing Ortega as a missing puzzle piece: “We were waiting for her to be born”.

In ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, Lydia (Ryder) and Astrid (Ortega) return to Winter River after the sudden death of Charles Deetz. While Lydia seeks peace, Astrid’s curiosity leads her to the mysterious attic model, accidentally unleashing Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) and triggering a new wave of chaos.

