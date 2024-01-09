Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, launching the actors who feature in the show to superstardom overnight when it first hit Netflix 8yrs ago.

Those same kids we met in 2016 are now all grown up and ready to film the last season. Netflix shared the below photo to social media with the caption ‘THIS IS A CODE RED. STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!”.

From the picture we can see the whole gang is back together: Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer feature in the pic too.

Executive producer Shawn Levy is promising the final season is worth the wait “We are hard at work to stick the landing”. Apparently, the show won’t leave any cliffhangers Levy assures us the finale will “answer all remaining questions”. We’ll keep you posted when we hear more!