Massive fan of the Simpsons or an occasional viewer?

Either way, I’m sure you’ve seen a Simpson’s Christmas Episode.

Here are 20 of the best to keep you entertained.

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (Season 1, Episode 1)

Homer is forced to become a department store Santa when Marge spends the family’s Christmas savings on removing Bart’s tattoo.

Marge Be Not Proud (Season 7, Episode 11)

Marge’s relationship with Bart is strained when he is caught shoplifting before Christmas.

Miracle On Evergreen Terrace (Season 9, Episode 10)

When Bart accidentally burns down the family’s Christmas tree and gifts, he claims that a robber stole everything. As a result, the town gets them a new tree and pitches in to raise funds.

Grift of The Magi (Season 11, Episode 9)

A toy company purchases Springfield Elementary and uses the student body as a focus group for their new Christmas toy Funzo.

Skinner’s Sense of Snow (Season 12, Episode 8)

A freak blizzard traps the students of Springfield Elementary inside their school. Their lives at stake, they are at the mercy of the rescue efforts of a woozy Homer and Ned.

She of Little Faith (Season 13, Episode 6)

Homer and Bart get careless with a model rocket and accidentally do damage to Springfield’s church, but when Mr. Burns offers to commercialize it to repair the destruction, Lisa leaves Christianity behind to become a Buddhist.

‘Tis The Fifteenth Season (Season 15, Episode 7)

After spending all his money on an expensive gift for himself, and the family thinking he should be less of an egoist, Homer decides to change his ways.

Simpsons Christmas Stories (Season 17, Episode 9)

Homer tells the tale of the first Christmas ever, while Grandpa pursues his decade-old feud with Santa.

Kill Gil, Volumes 1 & 2 (Season 18, Episode 9)

The Simpsons let Gil stay with them during Christmas. However, he stays for 11 months because Marge can’t tell him “no.”

The Flight Before Christmas (Season 22, Episode 8)

Marge gets depressed when the rest of the family does not get into the holiday spirit, and she writes a letter, hoping to get some help; Mr. Burns and Moe’s new friend delay the Simpsons as they attempt to travel to Hawaii for the holiday.

Holidays of Future Passed (Season 23, Episode 9)

Thirty years in the future the Simpsons get together for Christmas. Bart and Lisa are struggling as parents to connect with their children.

White Christmas Blues (Season 25, Episode 8)

When a sudden tourist spike means that the family cannot afford Christmas, the Simpsons open up their house to boarders.

I Won’t Be Home for Christmas (Season 26, Episode 9)

Marge kicks Homer out of the house for Christmas after he consoles Moe on Christmas Eve instead of going home.

The Nightmare After Krustmas (Season 28, Episode 10)

Krusty and his daughter spend Christmas with the Simpsons; Reverend Lovejoy seeks converts to boost attendance at church; A Christmas toy scares Maggie.

Gone Boy (Season 29, Episode 9)

When Bart goes missing, the town puts together a search party to find him.

‘Tis the 30th Season (Season 30, Episode 10)

Marge is determined to fix Christmas following a failed Black Friday shopping spree, but Homer and the kids surprise her with a vacation in Florida.

Bobby, It’s Cold Outside (Season 31, Episode 10)

Sideshow Bob gets the role of Santa Claus at Santa’s Village amusement park. Meanwhile, someone is stealing all the Christmas packages off people’s front porches.

The Way of The Dog (Season 31, Episode 22)

The Simpsons explore the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper when he bites Marge.

A Springfield Summer Christmas For Christmas (Season 32, Episode 10)

A cable channel films a Christmas movie in Springfield and Skinner falls in love.

Manger Things (Season 32, Episode 16)

A secret from Flanders’ past and a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home are revealed.

Is there anything better than a Simpsons Christmas episode?

