Simpsons fans, the time has come. One of our much loved, infamous Simpsons characters has been killed.

The Simpsons annual Treehouse of Horrors special is sure to be a shocking one this year as we farewell a villain of 30 years.

*SPOILER ALERT*

Titled ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXIV’, the synopsis for the episode that aired on Sunday (5 November) reads: “In the thirty-fourth annual Simpsons Halloween special, Bart is turned into an NFT, Lisa turns to Sideshow Bob for help in tracking down a serial killer and an outbreak turns Springfielders into Homers.”

Although it seems Lisa’s journey with Sideshow Bob comes to a shocking end…

We’re saddened to announce the death of Sideshow Bob. Yep, the one and only. And Bart didn’t kill him – Lisa did!

After 750 episodes, 34 seasons and more than three decades on the air, we bid Sideshow Bob farewell.

Check out the trailer below or you can watch the full episode on Disney+.