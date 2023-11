Trent Dalton’s ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ was an International Bestseller that won the hearts and souls of people around the globe.

Now the multi-award-winning Aussie classic is being turned into a TV Show and there’s something very cool about seeing footage of little ol’ Brisbane in a Netflix series.

Judging by this first look ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ is going to be an incredible watch. No release date set yet, we’ll keep you posted. Check out the trailer below!