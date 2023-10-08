Australia’s fan favourite is back – Big Brother.

The 2023 season is set to be the spiciest yet!

Fifteen sexy, single housemates will be invited to the Big Brother house for a shot at getting their hands on the $100,000 prize… and each other. When auditions took place for the show, one of the requirements for applicants was that they’re single and ready to mingle. It sounds like this season will be a cross breed between Big Brother and Love Island.

We’re set to see some new rules, new rooms, new tasks, jaw dropping twists, turns and heart stopping challenges in what promises to be the most explosive series of Big Brother yet.

Big Brother is coming soon to Channel 7 & 7plus.

