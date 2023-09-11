One of the most exciting and iconic sports entertainment gameshows is back! Gladiators, is making a triumphant return to Australian screens.

The Gladiators will wrestle, rumble, and battle brave Aussie Contenders from all walks of life, in the ultimate test of speed, strength, stamina, agility and power.

In true David vs Goliath fashion and against the breathtaking backdrop of a brand-new gladiatorial arena, the Gladiators and Contenders’ skills will be tested like never before, as they take part in a series of brand-new events, alongside classic challenges including fan-favourites; Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid and The Eliminator.

Hosted by sporting legends Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan, Gladiators will premier on Aussie TV screens in 2024.