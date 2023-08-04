Before the era of TikTok and social media feeds, we satiated our short attention spans the old-fashioned way. They were called, cartoons. And Nickelodeon is bringing them back.

Switch to Channel 13 from now on Aussie TVs and you’ll be greeted with a jam-packed line-up of decades-old toons with Nick@Nite, Australia’s first-ever premium free-to-air Nickelodeon channel.

Real TV junkies might even recall the original Nick@Nite channel that aired from 1995 until the 2000s, screening enduring programs such as ‘Get Smart’, ‘Thunderbirds’ and ‘Gilligan’s Island’.

Now for its 2023 revival, the retro slate includes ‘Ren & Stimpy’, ‘Angry Beavers’, ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’, ‘Aaahh!!! Real Monsters’ and ‘Catdog’.

So next time you feel like being a couch potato, try it the old way!

