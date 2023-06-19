The global hit is back for more! The highly anticipated new series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, is now streaming on Stan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will be following characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they team up and head into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Three years after we last saw them, Maggie and Negan are back – against the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other in the ultimate fight for survival.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is just the beginning of the brand new Walking Dead shows on Stan.

Later this year, the next series called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is streaming now on Stan.