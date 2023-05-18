Move over millennials, Boomers are getting their own spin-off of The Bachelor.

After more than two decades of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, US network ABC has announced The Golden Bachelor.

According to the official network press release, The Golden Bachelor will give “one hopeless romantic” a second chance at finding love in their later years.

A Boomer version of the show has been in the pipes for years and was about to become a reality in 2020, but the pandemic put a pin in it… until now.

There’s currently no air date, but producers are confident it’ll happen.

Rob Mills, Disney’s top unscripted TV executive, previously told Variety that the formation will include new surprises, such as meeting the bachelor and contestant’s children, instead of parents, on hometown dates.

The closest thing we’ve had to this concept was last year’s My Mum, Your Dad on Channel 9.