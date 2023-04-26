And Just Like That… the revival series of the popular show Sex and the City, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004 is back for a second season. The first season of the revival was released in 2021, and it received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. However, the show was renewed for a second season, which will be available to stream on the platform formerly known as HBO Max in June.

The show follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (played by Kristin Davis) as they navigate middle age and deal with the challenges that come with it. The first season of And Just Like That… picks up 11 years after the events of Sex and the City 2, and Samantha Jones (played by Kim Cattrall) is notably absent due to Cattrall’s public feud with her former co-stars.

The second season trailer shows that the trio is still brunching and gossiping, but they are also making new friends and exploring new relationships. Miranda’s relationship with nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez) is heating up, and Carrie is enjoying some “exit-out-of-grief sex” with several men. However, Carrie’s podcasting co-host Jackie Nee (played by Bobby Lee) reminds her that men have feelings too, and this somehow leads to the return of Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett), Carrie’s ex-boyfriend who she cheated on with Big (played by Chris Noth) in the original series.

The second season will also introduce new characters, including Lisa Todd Wexley (played by Nicole Ari Parker), Dr. Nya Wallace (played by Karen Pittman), and Seema Patel (played by Sarita Choudhury), who are shown sipping cosmos and discussing scandalous topics in the trailer. Overall, the trailer suggests that the second season of And Just Like That… will be filled with drama, romance, and plenty of laughs.