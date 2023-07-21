Calling all Friends super-fans – Christmas has come early!

The Friends Experience is coming to Melbourne this September, letting you step inside a recreation of some of the iconic sets and props and finally get a photo on the iconic couch with your mates.

The experience has welcomed over one million guests across Europe and the US and is FINALLY coming down under this Spring.

Explore some of the iconic set recreations including Monica and Rachels’s apartment, the iconic Friends fountain, the famous ‘PIVOT’ scene in the stairwell and so much more.

The Central Perk coffee house will even be recreated on-site for you to bust out your oversized coffee mug!

The experience encourages you to bring along your friends and capture some highly Instagram-worthy pics on the set.

One Friends fan shared a TikTok of her attending the pop-up which was enough to get us excited for when it arrives in Melbourne.

They even have a Friends store with exclusive merchandise for you to purchase, including Central Perk mugs, hoodies, t-shirts, crap bags or even your own Hugsy.

The experience will run from the 1st of September until the 26th of November 2023 at The District Docklands.

The tickets will officially go on sale from 10 am on Thursday 27th July or you can join the waitlist here, you don’t want to miss out!