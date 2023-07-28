“Get outta here Sherlock Holmes, there’s a new detective in town!” – Me, 2023

‘Only Murders In The Building’ is a killer show (pun intended) that follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver & Mabel (Martin, Short & Gomez) solving murders. In true 21st-century fashion the odd group of pals have a podcast where they investigate, and solve, murders.

This season we see two HUGE names join the line up – Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Yes, the Meryl Streep is joining our favourite ragtag gang of podcasters. The trailer shows a death occurring on opening night of Oliver’s big return to theatre and the the subsequent madness the trio endure to solve the case.

Hits streaming services August 8th, check out the trailer below!

Have a listen to Selena Gomez’s playlist on iHeart Radio to get yourself in the mood!