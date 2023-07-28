Earlier this month, The Bachelor announced it will yet again be having not one, not two but three bachelors for season 11 of the dating show.

The Bachelors were announced as Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman, which you can eye up below.

After the 10th season was filmed in Queensland, the show has decided to shift south, announcing that the upcoming season will be filmed in Melbourne, Victoria.

The Herald Sun reported that the filming of the show has begun filming in a $6.4 million dollar mansion in Melbourne’s South East suburb of Brighton.

The pad is a six-bedroom home located on one of the most prestigious streets in the suburb along with a self-cleaning heated swimming pool, a massive alfresco entertaining terrace, formal living and dining rooms and a billiards room with a bar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a glimpse at the photos of the house below:

Gallery Source: Daily Mail Australia Source: Daily Mail Australia Source: Daily Mail Australia Source: Daily Mail Australia Source: Daily Mail Australia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Monaghan from Paramount Australia told Daily Mail, “The Bachelor franchise has been filmed in some of Australia’s most idyllic locations, and this year we are thrilled to share the love with Victoria.”

Filming has already begun and is expected to continue through August.

Who’s ready for another season?