The much-loved, longest-running gaming show on Australian television has been axed.

Eddie McGuire spoke on 3Aw this morning to say “It’s with great pride and joy and also sadness that I announce this morning Millionaire Hot Seat will go into hiatus at the end of January next year,”

“There will be a replacement show at 5 pm on the Nine Network after we will hit our 25th anniversary as we go into 2024.”

In the time the show has been on air, Eddie revealed there have been four millionaires in total, one from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and one from Millionaire Hotseat. However, many people won $250,000 and $500,000.

We’ll have to soak in all the final “Lock it in, Eddie” moments as we farewell one of Australia’s favourite shows.