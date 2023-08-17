If you were a young person during the 90s you would have LOVED ‘Rugrats’. A band of rag-tag toddlers having adventures, causing mischief and living inside their crazy imaginations!? What a time to be alive!

Well Mychal Thompson over at Buzzfeed has been doing the lords work, with the help of A.I., and has generated pictures of what the Rugrat’s cast would have looked like in real life.

The kids are adorable, the parents are wildly attractive and the whole thing will give you a hit of nostalgia so hard you’ll be looking for your velcro wallet in no time. Here’s a little preview of Mychal’s work:

Check out all the cast photos HERE!

