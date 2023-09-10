Wheel of Fortune is coming back to Australia, but there’s a twist…

The show last aired here in 2008 on Channel 7, under the name ‘Million Dollar Wheel of Fortune’ and it was hosted by Tim Campbell… It was cancelled after a month due to poor ratings.

However, the revival is actually going to be filmed in the UK, with Graham Norton stepping in as host… He is also the host of the UK version and has his own talk show as well, The Graham Norton Show.

The show is casting at the moment and they are looking for Aussie expats, living in the UK. (Apply here).

According to TV Blackbox, Australia’s version will ‘likely’ air as a series of primetime specials next year but a network for the reboot is yet to be announced.