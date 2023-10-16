A24 are absolute juggernauts in the horror/thriller scene. They prove themselves time and time again, most recently with their hugely successful Aussie horror “Talk To Me”.

That’s why I have no doubt Emma Stone is about to kill it in a new thriller called ‘The Curse’ (pun intended).

Teaming up with SHOWTIME, A24 are releasing a series starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. It follows a couple filming their home renovation show when things start to take an unexpected and ugly turn. If you wanna get creeped out it’ll be available to stream on Paramount+ and SHOWTIME soon, check out the trailer below.