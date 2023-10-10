The first trailer for the sixth and final season of The Crown has been released.

The hit Netflix show shared a dramatic teaser overnight, showing every version of the late Queen Elizabeth II that the show has seen.

“The Crown is a symbol of permanence. It’s something you are, not what you do,” Claire Foy’s voice reads as she’s shown on a black-and-white television giving a speech. Actress Olivia Coleman then takes over saying, “Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty.” For the last portion of the trailer, the actress currently portraying the monarch, Imelda Staunton, is shown getting ready to step out to greet the public. “But what about life I put aside? The woman I put aside,” she asks.

Part 1: 16 November

Part 2: 14 December pic.twitter.com/WkNVSuyEDX — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 9, 2023

The sixth season of The Crown will be released in two parts.

Part 1 will drop on the streaming service on November 16th and Part 2 will be released a month later, on December 14th.

Last month, the show shared a “hint” at what’s to come in their final season. The hint showed an official pamphlet that read: “Service of Prayer and Dedication Following the Marriage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall,” meaning that the show will cover King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s 2005 wedding.

After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season. pic.twitter.com/l6ilhYYA0C — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023

In addition to the King and Queen’s marriage, the sixth season of The Crown will also cover young Prince Harry’s Nazi Halloween costume scandal. Earlier this summer, People reported that photos from the set of the show reveal a man holding copies of the British daily newspaper The Times that includes Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal on the front page: