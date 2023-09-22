Sofia Vergara is one of the funniest, most charming, and most attractive A-list celebrities to ever grace a red carpet. That’s probably why the trailer for her latest project has the internet in a spin.

Sofia is hitting our screens as Griselda Blanco, the woman who rose from nothing to become “The Godmother” of the underworld. In Miami during the 70s and 80s Griselda Blanco used her charm and ruthlessness to build one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. Her story is the inspiration behind ‘Griselda’, a six-episode limited series coming to Netflix January 25th 2024.

See her new look in the trailer below.