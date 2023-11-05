A new era has begun…

Brace yourselves for a Gladiators universe like you’ve never seen before!

With the Contenders playing for the ultimate money-can’t-buy-prize – joining as a Gladiator in the next season – they won’t go down without a fight of epic proportions.

This seasons Gladiators include:

Athlete and coach Harriet Roberts (Arrow)

(Arrow) Bodybuilder Jaymi-Lee Morris (Chaos)

(Chaos) Athlete and TED speaker Damien Gilbert Rider (Cobra)

(Cobra) Two-time Ninja Warrior Tatyanna Pogonza-Dumas (Comet)

(Comet) Fitness coach Blessings Chilufya (Cyclone)

(Cyclone) Commonwealth Games athlete and CrossFit games athlete Alethea Boon (Elektra)

(Elektra) Stuntwoman and MMA fighter Chanique Greyling (Halo)

(Halo) Bodybuilder Kwame Duah (Maximus)

(Maximus) Former NRL player Sandor Earl (Phoenix)

(Phoenix) CrossFit Games athlete and former Australian hockey player Katelin Marks (Raven)

(Raven) CrossFit Games athlete Khan Porter (Spartan)

(Spartan) Australian ironman Jett Kenny (Viking)

Check out the first sneak peek:

#GladiatorsAU starts Sunday, January 7 on 10 & 10 Play!