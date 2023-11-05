A new era has begun…

Brace yourselves for a Gladiators universe like you’ve never seen before!

With the Contenders playing for the ultimate money-can’t-buy-prize – joining as a Gladiator in the next season – they won’t go down without a fight of epic proportions.

This seasons Gladiators include:

  • Athlete and coach Harriet Roberts (Arrow)
  • Bodybuilder Jaymi-Lee Morris (Chaos)
  • Athlete and TED speaker Damien Gilbert Rider (Cobra)
  • Two-time Ninja Warrior Tatyanna Pogonza-Dumas (Comet)
  • Fitness coach Blessings Chilufya (Cyclone)
  • Commonwealth Games athlete and CrossFit games athlete Alethea Boon (Elektra)
  • Stuntwoman and MMA fighter Chanique Greyling (Halo)
  • Bodybuilder Kwame Duah (Maximus)
  • Former NRL player Sandor Earl (Phoenix)
  • CrossFit Games athlete and former Australian hockey player Katelin Marks (Raven)
  • CrossFit Games athlete Khan Porter (Spartan)
  • Australian ironman Jett Kenny (Viking)

#GladiatorsAU starts Sunday, January 7 on 10 & 10 Play!

