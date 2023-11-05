A new era has begun…
Brace yourselves for a Gladiators universe like you’ve never seen before!
With the Contenders playing for the ultimate money-can’t-buy-prize – joining as a Gladiator in the next season – they won’t go down without a fight of epic proportions.
This seasons Gladiators include:
- Athlete and coach Harriet Roberts (Arrow)
- Bodybuilder Jaymi-Lee Morris (Chaos)
- Athlete and TED speaker Damien Gilbert Rider (Cobra)
- Two-time Ninja Warrior Tatyanna Pogonza-Dumas (Comet)
- Fitness coach Blessings Chilufya (Cyclone)
- Commonwealth Games athlete and CrossFit games athlete Alethea Boon (Elektra)
- Stuntwoman and MMA fighter Chanique Greyling (Halo)
- Bodybuilder Kwame Duah (Maximus)
- Former NRL player Sandor Earl (Phoenix)
- CrossFit Games athlete and former Australian hockey player Katelin Marks (Raven)
- CrossFit Games athlete Khan Porter (Spartan)
- Australian ironman Jett Kenny (Viking)
Check out the first sneak peek:
#GladiatorsAU starts Sunday, January 7 on 10 & 10 Play!