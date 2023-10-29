As we look back on the life of Matthew Perry, we can start to further appreciate his career but more particularly his Friends character, Chandler Bing, whom many can attest to getting their sarcasm from.

Matthew Perry’s portrayal of Chandler made him one of the show’s standout characters and earned him widespread recognition and fame.

Chandler Bing was known for his sarcastic humour and distinctive sense of wit. Chandler worked in an office job with a mysterious title and was known for his quirky personality and commitment issues. His character was an integral part of the show’s ensemble cast.

Matthew Perry will be sincerely missed.