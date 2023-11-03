The next season of Euphoria has been delayed.

The show follows the lives of troubled high schoolers (Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi etc.) in a world of love, sex, crime and drugs.

Following the death of Angus Cloud (Fez) in July of this year, along with the writer’s strike stopping the show from production, season 3 won’t be on our screens till 2025.

So hold on tight Euphoria fans, it’s gonna be a hot minute before we see our favs back on Netflix.