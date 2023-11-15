Matt LeBlanc has shared a heartfelt farewell to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month at the age of 54.

In the post, shared to his Instagram, LeBlanc wrote “it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye”.

“The times we had together are honestly are among the favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

The ‘Joey’ actor took the opportunity to share a series of photos of the pair from their time on ‘Friends’ along with the famous ‘group hug’ shot of the six actors on the show.

He goes on to write: “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though LeBlanc couldn’t walk past the opportunity to crack a joke at his old mate, ending his caption with the jab: “I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”