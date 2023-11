Everyone’s favourite potty-mouthed, sex-addicted, drug-doing teddy bear ‘Ted’ is coming back to our screens!

Seth MacFarlane has announced ‘Ted’ will be streaming exclusively on Peacok from January 11th. The series is the prequel to the hugely successful movies and follows Ted (Seth MacFarlane) and 16yr old John Bennett (Max Burkholder) as they struggle through all the joys of adolescence.

Check out the hilarious trailer below!