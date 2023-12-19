As we get ready to wrap up 2023, the New York Times has released its list of the best TV shows released this year.

If you’ve got some time off work and you want to recap some of the best shows of the year, take a look at the list below.

Here’s the best series to come out of 2023:

Beef (Netflix)

The Bear (Disney+)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Curse (Paramount+)

Dead Ringers (Amazon Prime)

I’m a Virgo (Amazon Prime)

Jury Duty (Amazon Prime)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Last of Us (Binge)

Somebody Somewhere (Binge)

Reservation Dogs (Binge)

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Side (Apple TV)

Succession (BINGE)

And there you have it, another year of television wrapped up, we can’t wait for what’s in store next year!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the inside scoop on Aussie television with the TV Reload podcast on iHeart Radio below.