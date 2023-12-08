As the final episode of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season one is thrust upon us, Netflix has announced there’ll be a second – and casting is open.

“There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, said in a statement.

Netflix also confirmed the return of the show’s $4.56 million prize pool – which works out to be almost $7 million Aussie dollars.

The show is currently #1 on Netflix’s list of Top 10 English-language shows for the past two weeks, including Australia. Obviously, unlike the actual ‘Squid Game,’ which has also been renewed for a second season, contestants aren’t killed when they’re eliminated. Which is a bonus.

Casting for Season 2 of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is now open at SquidGameCasting.com.

