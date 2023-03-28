New intel suggests that the third season of Mike White’s The White Lotus will be set in Thailand.

The first two seasons of the show were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively. Season 3 has four, Four Seasons options to choose from in Thailand with locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Sources say White has been spending time in Thailand scoping out sites and while casting has yet to take place, the anthology series is likely to cast fresh faces for season 3. Fans already have their favourite picks of who they’d like to see in the show.

dream White Lotus casting for Season 3 pic.twitter.com/NFZNMUOgqz — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) November 29, 2022

