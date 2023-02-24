From March 30 you might start seeing ads on your favourite Binge shows.

The streaming service which is owned by Foxtel and is sibling to Kayo Sports and News service Flash has announced quietly it’s ad-supported plan.

Starting next month, customers paying for the basic $10 package will see ads.

The plus side to this addition is this package will be upgraded from Standard Definition to High Definition. Which, in our personal opinion is a big win if you want to watch shows like The Last of Us in crispy HD.

Interestingly, there will not be any ads shown on Movies or Kids content, and – there will be no advertising from gambling companies.

Binge say you can expect a “few minutes” of ads per hour on on-demand content.