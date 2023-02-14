If you’re a fan of the very spicy Regency era show, Bridgerton, then you’re going to love this.

There’s a spin-off series which follows Queen Charlotte’s character (played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton) and it tells of her rise to power.

The limited series has been written by Shonda Rhimes, who also adapted Bridgerton.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer, and in true Bridgerton style it looks like it’s going to get saucy!

Netflix previously released an exclusive clip of a young Queen Charlotte meeting her intended, a young King George III, for the first time. This trailer represents our first look at the entire scope of the series, including the full cast both old and new!

The show is set to come out on Netflix on May 4th!

