I love you. You love me. We’re a happy family! Barney has quite literally been part of millions of families world wide for the last thirty years since its first episode aired in 1992. Since Barney’s last episode aired in 2010 it’s been pretty much radio silence, until recently.

Toy company, Mattel is doing a full overhaul in relaunching Barney the dinosaur with a new animated preschool TV series set to debut worldwide in 2024, along with a comprehensive revitalisation that will span film, YouTube content and music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also part of the mix.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products and experiences.”