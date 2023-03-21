Ed Sheeran tends to keep his private life out of the public eye, instead letting his music do the talking. However, that’s all about to change with the premiere of a new documentary series about his life and career.

On Monday, the “Shape of You” singer announced he was “very excited to share” the news that his new four-part original docu-series on Disney+ is set to premiere May 3.

Called Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, an homage to his iconic mathematical album titles, the series will be a look into his private life and how he got to be where he is today, per Deadline. As Disney+ stated on Twitter, “The sum of his success is only a fraction of his history.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

Disney+ also shared a look at what’s to come in the documentary in a trailer for the series, which will show “the highs, the lows, and everything in between.” The trailer includes clips from his childhood as well as concerts in front of huge crowds as he details the “unlikely” story of a kid with “ginger hair, really short who stutters” becoming one of the biggest names in music today.

The series will also delve into some of the difficult moments he has faced, from the death of his best friend Jamal to his wife Cherry being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant with their second daughter.

Check out the trailer here: