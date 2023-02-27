The official trailer Ted Lasso has just been released. The highly anticipated return of the feel good comedy starring Jason Sudeikis is set to return on March 15th.

An official synopsis for Ted Lasso season three reads: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them to finish last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”