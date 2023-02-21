A prominent Royal commentator has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyers are “casting an eye” over animated television show South Park after savaging the pair in a recent episode. He noted that South Park producers were yet to receive any legal correspondence from the couple as of yet.

The episode pokes fun at Harry and Meghan by depicting them as the fictional Prince and Princess of Canada.

In the episode the two escape to a small town for privacy, before going on their worldwide privacy tour.

The episode also has a dig at Harry’s memoir, titling it ‘WAAAGH’.

