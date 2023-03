‘Only Murders In The Building’ has been called “one of the best shows on television” and for good reason, it’s freakin’ brilliant!

In Season 3 it’s about to get even brillianterer with Meryl Streep and the daddiest of daddy’s Paul Rudd joining the (already insane) line-up.

We haven’t been given an official release date just yet but the Hulu gods have blessed us with our first trailer for the upcoming season. Check it out below!