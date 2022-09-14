Season 5 of critically acclaimed TV show The Handmaid’s Tale has released two new episodes to kick off the season.

For those unfamiliar with the show it’s based off the Margret Atwood novel of the same name, set in a dystopian US, which has been overthrown by an extremist Christian sect who enforced a new totalitarian regime and christened the new land Gilead. Fun right!

This season, June faces consequences for her shocking past actions, and Serena attempts to raise her profile as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski for their incredible performances:

the ability this two women have to embody their characters is truly masterful, they deserve all the awards #thehandmaidstale pic.twitter.com/fCZQ0xu1Yv — ari | handmaid’s tale spoilers (@strahovsfilm) September 14, 2022

oh, they were insane for this scene. chills, literal chills. #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/CKuVOkAnSD — gillian | handmaid’s tale spoilers (@serenasjoy) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the trailer here: