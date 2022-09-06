Elon Musk has criticised the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This has to be a blow for rival and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos who is partly responsible for this billion (yes with a B) dollar series.

Musk’s criticisms were aimed at the male characters of the series, saying “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.” He then added “Tolkien is turning in his grave”.

Musk’s tweet drew backlash from many Twitter users, including The Sandman author Neil Gaiman. He replied, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”

It should come as no surprise the show is much different to the film series as after a recent rewatch I came to realise the sheer lack of diversity and not to mentioned none of the three films come close to passing the Bechdel test.

The first two episodes of “The Rings of Power” debuted Sept. 2 on Prime Video to strong reviews from critics and 25 million global viewers during their first 24 hours available to stream.

Watch the trailer below:

