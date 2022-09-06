Luxe Listings Sydney is BACK for it’s third season with more rivalry, higher stakes and multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cutthroat real estate markets in the world: Sydney.

The six-part Australian Amazon Original reality series follows elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen and Monika Tu.

This season, the property market in Sydney gets even tighter with highly competitive auctions leaving the agents duelling for the most coveted properties. Gavin and Simon will be vying for the chance to find Delta Goodrem the perfect property as more celebrity clients start to call on our agents wanting luxurious retreats and mega-million-dollar waterfront property. Risking their reputations and pulling off unbelievable deals, the four elite real estate specialists showcase Sydney’s most spectacular and elite properties.

Check out the trailer: