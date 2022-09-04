The 2022 season of Farmer Wants A Wife has officially begun and we are obsessed!!!

All the contestants on the show are hubby/wifey material but it’s farmer Will who has captured our hearts.

The 26-year-old Victorian crop farmer was described by one of his potential love matches as “a young Brad Pitt riding a tractor” and she is spot on.

“In that group of ladies I think there could quite potentially be a future wife. If there isn’t, there’s something wrong with me because, my God, they’re up here,” he says, lifting his hands above his head. “And I reckon I’m down there.”

We love a humble king because let’s just say the man is easily a Brunswick 9 and a Richmond 10.

Another contestant capturing our hearts is farmer Ben. He’s single dad of one very cute 3 year old. The pair come as a ‘package deal’ so whoever he chooses has to be ready to take on that responsibility.