Adding the latest episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk to the list of things ‘I was not expecting this to happen in 2022’.
The rapper made a cameo on an episode of the Disney + series She-Hulk as herself. In the episode of the legal dramedy, the rapper cheered on attorney Jennifer “She-Hulk” Walters after she won a case — her client accused a shape-shifter of using Meg’s body to catfish him.
You can see their hilarious interaction down below.
