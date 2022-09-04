‘Friends’ is, without a doubt, one of the most famous shows of all time. The theme song alone is more memorable than entire TV series. Example “So no one told you life was gonna be this way” *clap clap clap clap* I KNOW YOU SANG THAT IN YOUR HEAD! Which is why it may come as a surprise that one of our ‘Friends’ alumni is being dragged online for allegedly being a horrendous person.

This all started on TikTok when Spencer Pratt (an American reality TV personality) did the ‘Rude Celebrities’ trend on TikTok. Talking about Kudrow he said “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far,” he continues “Right in front of me, she tells Heidi (his partner) that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder Heidi, and that I have the eyes of a serial killer.” Yikes.

Since then more people are coming forward with their stories of similar experiences with Kudrow. Reality TV star and entrepreneur turned talk show host Bethenny Frankel had an icy experience with Lisa during an interview where Kudrow clearly “didn’t want to be interviewed, which gets in the way of an interview”. We’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds.

In the meantime, let’s remember some of her finest work..

