HBO’s House of the Dragon aired its season finale titled “The Black Queen” and boy it was a wild ride (that’s foreshadowing).

In usual Game of Thrones fashion, this finale episode was bonkers, and fans of the show need at least a moment to process. The good news is, we’ll have plenty of time to process as the next season is set to only come out in 2 years! If my calculations are correct the first season took around a year and 4 months to complete… so if they begin filming season two in early 2023, as it’s rumoured, then we should see the second season release in early to mid-2024. SAD!

Don’t worry though, we’ve compiled the best internet reactions to Monday’s episode to try and cheer you up!

SPOILER WARNING!

Aemond when his mom asks how his trip to Storms End went…🤣#houseofthedragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/3AzI5S4qDU — . (@lastyonko) October 24, 2022

Put it in reverse Terry!!

Vhagar saw his dark hair and went “Dorne!?” #hotd pic.twitter.com/44vIzttd3t — meemaw vhagar (war crime era) (@motelsonthemoon) October 24, 2022

Vhagar and Aemond to Alicent in season 2 #hotd pic.twitter.com/HkWtW3PM2u — meemaw vhagar (war crime era) (@motelsonthemoon) October 24, 2022

This is how I feel about waiting 2 years for the next season!

the way i was waiting for this meme all the episode

#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTDFinale pic.twitter.com/tNF2k4lcuQ — Jez (@jezchlmt) October 24, 2022