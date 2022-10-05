It looks like tossed salads and scrambled eggs are back on the menu with a sequel to the hit ‘90s sitcom, Frasier.

Paramount+ has greenlighted a new series for Dr. Frasier Crane and his ‘next chapter’.

Deadline reports a 10-episode season is likely and there will be new characters, with the potential that original cast members may drop-in as guest appearances.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, setting a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time, 37, including five as Outstanding Comedy Series.

It’s not clear yet if it would screen in Australia on Network 10 or Paramount+.