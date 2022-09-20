The Walking Dead fans, we have just been duly reminded that the last 11 seasons have all led to this.

Season 11, Part 3 (I know, I know) kicks off on FOX Showcase and Binge in early October.

More specifically, block out the following: Monday, October 3 at 9.30pm on FOX Showcase. We’re assuming Binge will also stream it from this date.

These are the precious final 8 episodes of the series that started 12 years ago. The very first episode, appropriately airing on October 31, 2010 – Halloween – where we first woke up along with Rick Grimes and learned that the world had, indeed, turned.

The series follows a group of survivors in the years that follow after a zombie apocalypse as they search for a safe and secure home and are willing to do anything to survive.

Binge’s synopsis for the final episodes:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, the series resumes with an even greater force bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategise for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge.

The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

The new trailer for part 3 also dropped and honestly, it’s a breathtaking hot-take of the whole series and snippets from what we can expect.

The ‘last’ episode literally left us at the mercy of a literal flipped coin, so saying there are some loose ends is a gross understatement, so let’s hope the writers get it right.

Not gonna lie, I’m already Season 7 Episode 1 kind of emotional.