This week was episode 9 of 10 of the HBO hit show House of the Dragon, a prequel to the legendary Game of Thrones series. We’re really getting to the nitty-gritty part of the season. There’s bound to be bloodshed, betrayal and of course DRAGONS!!

So in honour of the season’s second last episode, we thought we’d share how fans reacted on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
game of thrones House of the dragon