A Melbourne council has rejected a push to heritage-list the Neighbours streetscape of Ramsay Street Pin Oak Court in Erinsborough Vermont South.

Despite a report finding the site having “historic, aesthetic and social significance”, the Whitehorse City Council voted against heritage listing the exteriors of six houses which appeared in the soap.

Neighbours’ final episode aired two months ago having been axed after 37 years.

Whitehorse Mayor Tina Liu said the streetscape was easily accessible in digital form and that a heritage listing would be unfair on homeowners.

“We considered the potential long-lasting implications of such a heritage protection that will potentially go beyond just the front facade, hence limiting homeowners’ ability to potentially refurbish or redevelop their homes for decades to come,” she said.