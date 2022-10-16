Good/bad news everyone, we can now pay less for Netflix! BUT, you need to watch some ads.

Netflix have introduced a cheaper subscription – ‘Basic with Ads’. You’ll be paying $6.99 for the new package that the streaming giant plans to roll out across Australia from November 4th.

The current options range from the $10.99 per month for a basic membership up to the premium $22.99.

The ‘Basic With Ads’ membership gives you video quality up to 480p with a 15 or 30 second length ad at launch and during your show or film.

So it has it’s pros and cons, ‘ok’ video quality with ads for less OR HD with no ads for more – your choice!