After weeks of living in doubt about whether it would be him or Will heading to Africa for the ninth season of I’m A Celeb, Woody has spent his first nights in the jungle.
Tonight, he opens up about his fears around becoming a Dad and why he didn’t even want to tell his Mum the big news.
Catch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at 7:30pm tonight on Ten.
And take a listen to Russell Crowe’s BRUTAL pump-up message for Woody here:
Followthe podcast on
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!