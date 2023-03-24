Queen Charlotte is a very divisive character in Bridgerton. Some people love her pompous, cheeky, sometimes snarky personality, others can’t stand her, either way – she’s very interesting.

I’m very excited Bridgerton are giving her a prequel of sorts, releasing the first trailer for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, a series following the queen’s origin story.

In the trailer, we see a young Charlotte begrudgingly traveling to an arranged marriage with none other than the king of England. The show hits Netflix May 4th. Check out the trailer below!

