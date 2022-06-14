There’s a new thrilling edge-of-your-seat series coming to Channel 10 and 10 Play!

Could You Disappear Without A Trace?

Hunted follows nine pairs of ordinary Australians who become fugitives. With limited funds and resources, they will have to think of ingenious ways to survive and remain undetected for 21 days. Hunting them down are some of the world’s best investigators selected from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, British Intelligence, skilled cyber analysts, special ops and private security, using their expertise and replicated powers of state.

This sounds INSANE! Check out the trailer below: